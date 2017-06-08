Suspect attempts to steal ATM with backhoe

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WTNH) — Police in Maryland are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect who tried to break into an ATM using a stolen backhoe.

The incident took place on June 1 and was caught on surveillance video.

Police say the backhoe was stolen and then driven five miles to the bank.

The suspect didn’t make off with any money, instead causing roughly $10,000 in damage to the machine.

Authorities believe the same plan pulled off an ATM theft in 2016 when he and two accomplices broke into a tobacco store.

