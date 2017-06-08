Thousands of officers participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut

Related Coverage Connecticut State Police announce schedule for Special Olympics torch run

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Connecticut continues across the state through Friday.

Officers volunteer their time to serve as torchbearers and to carry the Special Olympics “Flame of Hope” through their towns and cities to raise awareness and money to benefit the Special Olympics athletes. They also hope to inspire communities to respect and include people of all abilities.

Over 1,500 local law enforcement officers are expected to participate in the run. They will cover more than 530 miles through 100 cities and towns for the Special Olympics. Spectators are encouraged to come out and cheer on their local officers to show their support for these volunteers and for the Special Olympics movement.

Officials say the 3-day event will conclude at Southern Connecticut State University on Friday at 7:15 p.m. when officers run the “Final Leg” into Jess Dow Field on the University’s campus. They will light the ceremonial cauldron during the Opening Ceremonies for the 2017 Special Olympics Connecticut’s Summer Games.

Over 2,400 athletes and Unified Sports teammates are expected to participate in the Summer Games. The athletes will compete in cycling, swimming, soccer, tennis and track & field throughout the weekend.

The public is invited to attend the Opening Ceremonies and Summer Games competition events throughout the weekend. It is free to attend.

If you would like to find out more about the Law Enforcement Torch Run, including when it will be coming through your town, you can click here.