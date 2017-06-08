Two juveniles on moped face multiple charges after shooting man in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly shooting a man who was standing on the sidewalk in Stratford on Thursday.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Woodend Road near Columbus Avenue at approximately 3:18 p.m. During the incident, officers say two males on a moped shot a third male who was standing on the sidewalk. Officers came into contact with the shooters on the moped and attempted to stop them. They eventually left the moped on Taft Street and fled on foot.
Officers chased and eventually arrested the two suspects.
Since the suspects are juveniles, officers have not released their identities.
Suspect 1 is being charged with:
- Conspiracy to commit murder
- Reckless endangerment
- Risk of injury to a minor
- Breach of peace
- Conspiracy to commit assault
- Simple trespass
- Interfering with an officer
- Using a mv without owner’s permission
- No license
- Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
- disobeying an officer’s signal
Suspect 2 is being charged with:
- Criminal attempt at murder
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Unlawful discharge of a firearm
- Reckless endangerment
- Risk of injury to minor
- Breach of peace
- Assault
- Simple trespass
- Criminal use of a firearm
- Interfering with an officer
The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for a non life-threatening injury to his foot.