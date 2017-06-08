Two juveniles on moped face multiple charges after shooting man in Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two juveniles are facing charges after allegedly shooting a man who was standing on the sidewalk in Stratford on Thursday.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Woodend Road near Columbus Avenue at approximately 3:18 p.m. During the incident, officers say two males on a moped shot a third male who was standing on the sidewalk. Officers came into contact with the shooters on the moped and attempted to stop them. They eventually left the moped on Taft Street and fled on foot.

Officers chased and eventually arrested the two suspects.

Since the suspects are juveniles, officers have not released their identities.

Suspect 1 is being charged with:

Conspiracy to commit murder

Reckless endangerment

Risk of injury to a minor

Breach of peace

Conspiracy to commit assault

Simple trespass

Interfering with an officer

Using a mv without owner’s permission

No license

Reckless operation of a motor vehicle

disobeying an officer’s signal

Suspect 2 is being charged with:

Criminal attempt at murder

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Reckless endangerment

Risk of injury to minor

Breach of peace

Assault

Simple trespass

Criminal use of a firearm

Interfering with an officer

The victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for a non life-threatening injury to his foot.