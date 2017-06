WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford Police are investigating a fatal car accident on Thursday evening.

According to police, the fatal single car accident happened at Bloomfield Avenue and Abrahms Boulevard. The road is closed while police conduct their investigation.

If you need to access the Jewish Community Center or the Hebrew Center, you should do so via Simsbury Road.

Officers have not released the identity of the person who passed away.

There is no word on what caused the accident.