West Hartford police investigating nearly 30 overnight burglaries

By Published:
- FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you live in West Hartford, you might want to take an extra minute to make sure all of your doors are locked.

The West Hartford Police Department is investigating approximately 30 burglaries which took place between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Items such as bikes, electronics, and loose change were taken.

The incidents occurred in a number of areas across town, including Farmington Avenue, Garfield Road, Lemay Street, Mountain Road, Ridgewood Road, Rosedale Road, Sedgwick Road, Sunset Terrace, and Tunxis Road.

Police are reporting there was also one burglary at a home on Long Lane where a TV and other electronics were stolen. Authorities believe this incident is unrelated.

Police are reminding people to lock up their homes and vehicles.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact West Hartford police at 860-570-8870.

 

 

