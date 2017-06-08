What’s Brewing: Why you shouldn’t buy lunch, baby gorilla, and a historic climb

(WTNH)-Do you buy lunch during the work week? Well, you may be losing close to 90 thousand dollars! According to a new Visa survey the average American forks over about a 11 dollars twice a week for lunch. But if they skipped that meal and redirected the thousand dollars spent each year into an investment account earning 6 percent, they would have an estimated savings of 88 thousand dollars, thirty years later.

The same goes for coffee; if you swap your Starbucks latte for a k-cup, you can save about 4 dollars a day!

The Philadelphia zoo is welcoming its newest addition, a baby gorilla! It was a tense situation Friday when the mother, named Kira, was taking an unusually long amount of time to deliver. That’s when zoo officials called in a team of local experts including surgeons, anesthesiologists, even an ob-gyn. The male baby gorilla has not yet been named. He and his mother appear to be healthy.

A bar in Washington DC is using the Comey hearing to start a new drinking game. Today, the Union Pub is offering a round of free drinks every time President Trump tweets about former F-B-I director James Comey.

The tweets have to happen during Comey’s Senate testimony. The hearing is Comey’s first appearance in front of Congress since the president abruptly fired the FBI chief last month. Comey’s testimony is expected to begin at 10am and the deal will run until its over today.

An unbelievable climb at Yosemite’s historic mountain. Alex Honnold became the first person to scale El Capitan with no ropes or safety gear of any kind. It’s being called the most dangerous free climb ever attempted. He summited the monstrous 3,000-foot granite wall in just under 4 hours. Video of the astonishing feat was captured for an upcoming national geographic film.