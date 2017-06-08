Women’s health care bill falls short in House

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Legislation that attempts to protect health benefits for women if the federal Affordable Care Act is overhauled has died in the final hours of the Connecticut legislative session.

The House of Representatives interrupted debate Wednesday on the bill after one lawmaker tried to amend the measure with an abortion-related proposal. It never came back up for a vote before Wednesday’s midnight adjournment.

A group of women legislators voiced disappointment that the legislation, which passed the Senate unanimously, couldn’t be voted on in the House.

Under the bill, health insurance plans would have to cover 21 essential health benefits for women, including breast cancer screenings.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy had previously criticized an amendment to the bill creating a new mandate on insurers, saying it showed “disdain” for the insurance industry.

