Yale New Haven Health named a top employer by Forbes Magazine

By Published:
Yale-New Haven Hospital (file).

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  Yale New Haven Health, which includes hospitals in New Haven and New London, is among 17 companies in Connecticut that have been named one of “America’s best employers” by Forbes Magazine.

The list of “best employer’s” list is made up of 500 companies that employ more than 5,000 people.  Many of the companies on the list are healthcare providers and insurance companies.

Yale New Haven Health consists of Yale New Haven Hospital, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital and Westerly Hospital in Rhode Island. Forbes ranked Yale New Haven Health at number 57.  It is the highest ranking of the 17 Connecticut companies that made the list.

Yale New Haven Health Senior VP and Chief Human Resources Officer Kevin Myatt says “As one of the largest health care systems in the United States, our efforts have consistently focused on providing the highest quality care to our patients and their families.”

Other Connecticut companies on the list include Yale University, Sikorsky, Charter Communications and Pitney Bowes.

 

 

