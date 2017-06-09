2 young boys cry for help, save overdosed parents

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) — Police say 4-year-old and 1-year-old boys saved a Pennsylvania couple who overdosed by yelling out a window for help.

Upper Darby police say the children yelled out the window, crying that their parents were locked in the bathroom and wouldn’t come out.

Neighbor Kendra Outen called 911, and she and others cared for the children as police and paramedics arrived to revive the couple from heroin overdoses on Wednesday. Neighbors say the children clutched the leg of one of the responding officers.

The couple, 32-year-old Sean Dolhancryk (dohl-HAN’-crik) and 31-year-old Sandra Dicianno (dee-SEE’-ahn-oh), were in a county jail Friday on drug possession and child endangerment charges.

They don’t have attorneys listed in court records.

Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says, “This addiction is more powerful than love of your children.”

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s