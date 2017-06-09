6 eateries in Connecticut among nation’s 101 best casual restaurants

By Published:
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in New Haven.

(WTNH) — The Daily Meal ranked the 101 best casual restaurants across the country. Four of the top 101 restaurants are actually right here in New Haven, Connecticut.

Taking first place in the state was Frank Pepe Pizzaria Napoletana. Louis Lunch and Sally’s Apizza in the Elm City were named second and third place with Ted’s in Meriden coming in fourth. Another New Haven restaurant, Zuppardi’s, took fifth place with Super Duper Weenie in Fairfield taking sixth place.

The publication also named Frank Pepe’s as the second-best casual eatery in the entire country. Frank Pepe’s fell just behind Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City for the best casual spot in the country.

The top 5 best casual restaurants across the country were:

  1. Katz’s Delicatessan in New York City
  2. Frank Pepe Pizzaria Napoletana in New Haven, Connecticut
  3. Franklin BBQ in Austin, Texas
  4. Arthur Bryant’s in Kansas City, Missouri
  5. Kreuz Market in Lockhart, Texas

For the complete list, click here.

The Daily Meal is an online culinary publication that allows users to review restaurants, share recipes and more.

