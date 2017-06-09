Brother helps 1-year-old escape from crib: ‘You can do it. Finn, jump to me!’

By Published:

(ABC) — Now this is brotherly love.

Ollie, 3, helped his little brother, Finley, 1, escape from his crib so the two could play together.

“You can do it. Finn, jump to me!” Ollie can be heard saying on the family’s camera in the nursery.

The dynamic duo had the escape all mapped out. Ollie grabbed a small chair to place into Finley’s crib so he could crawl over the crib’s railing.

The boys’ parents, Bryan and Missy Lanning, of southern California, said they were in the house watching the whole interaction unfold on camera on June 6.

The Lannings are known across digital platforms as The Daily Bumps, where they “document life’s ups and downs and share it all with the world.”

They said the adorable video was not staged in any way.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s