Deer crashes through window into Mount Pocono paint store

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (AP) — The owner of a Pennsylvania paint store is thankful he wasn’t hurt when a deer smashed through a window and roamed around before leaving through the store’s main exit.

Steven Gleason says he was speaking with a customer June 1 when the frightened deer smashed through the window of his Gleco Paint store in Mount Pocono.

Surveillance video shows the animal sliding around on the tile floor but doing little damage before darting out of the store and into the woods.

Gleason says, “We were worried that he was going to do a lot more damage, kicking and knocking some paint over. But we were lucky he didn’t.”

The deer didn’t appear to be hurt, either.

