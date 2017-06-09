Doctor pleads no contest to killing Yale physician

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A doctor charged with killing a Yale University physician over a workplace dispute has pleaded no contest to lesser charges and agreed to serve 32 years in prison.

Lishan Wang accepted a plea deal Friday in New Haven Superior Court.

The Chinese citizen was charged with murder in the 2010 killing of Dr. Vajinder Toor and with attempted murder for shooting at Toor’s pregnant wife outside the couple’s Branford home. Toor’s wife wasn’t hurt. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a 2008 workplace dispute at a New York City hospital.

Wang pleaded to reduced charges of manslaughter, attempted assault and gun crimes.

Wang has been under a judge’s order to be forcibly medicated for mental illness to remain competent to stand trial.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 22.

