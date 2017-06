(WTNH) — For those of you who didn’t know, today is National Donald Duck Day.

The Disney cartoon character debuted on screen 83 years ago on Friday. He was featured in the Silly Symphonies short, “The Wise Little Hen.”

Despite the company’s frontman being a certain black mouse, Donald Duck has the distinction of having been featured in more movies than any other Disney character.

TV Guide has also given him the honor of being named one of the 50 greatest cartoon characters of all time.