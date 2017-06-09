Firefighters fight fire at Southington firefighter’s house

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

SOUTHINGTON,Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters battled a fire at a Southington firefighter’s family home on Friday morning.

Officials say the fire happened at 11 Todd Road in Southington at firefighter Anthony Esteves’ home at around 8:46 a.m.

Esteves and his family are currently out of the house since it is not habitable at the moment, according to officials. They should be allowed to move back in eventually, though.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, experts say they are treating it as accidental.

A pet dog and cat died in the fire.

Mutual aid from other towns such as Meriden, Berlin, Plainville and New Britain came to help battle the blaze.

There were no injuries reported to any residents or firefighters.

