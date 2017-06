TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Free dental exams are happening on Friday, June 9 in Trumbull.

If you need some work done, and don’t have insurance, Vaughn Family Dentistry wants you to stop on by.

Doors open at 7 a.m. and will stay open until 2 p.m.

They do this once a year and it is open to adults of all ages. Services offered include free exams, x-rays, extractions and simple dental treatment.

They are asking for everyone to come as early as possible, services are limited to the first 150 patients.