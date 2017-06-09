Freebie Friday! Eight summer freebies for kids

(WTNH) — With summer vacation right around the corner, children will have more free time on their hands. If you’re looking for ways to keep them busy, there are a few great freebies that can help you stretch your dollar.

Michaels craft store has classes and workshops for children this summer. Kids can sign up for “Camp Creativity” to make new crafts and journals throughout the seven week program.

If you challenge your kids to read eight books this summer, they can earn a freebie from Barnes and Noble.

And if children read ten books this summer, they can earn $10 from TD Bank.

Pottery Barn kids is offering a weekly story time Tuesdays at 11 a.m.

If your kids want to take a break from reading and watch a movie, Regal Cinemas is having one dollar movies for kids on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 10 a.m.

And some bowling alleys are giving kids two free games this summer.

The Apple store is offering a few different activities during “Kids Hour.” These hands-on activities are designed to spark creativity and imagination in fun ways for kids.

Finally, this weekend is Open House day in Connecticut. This means museums, theatres, festivals, and wineries are offering free or reduced admission.