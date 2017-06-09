Fridays with Fred: Strawberry Festival in Cheshire

By Published:

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s edition of Fridays with Fred, Fred previews the 80th annual Strawberry Festival that is taking place in Cheshire this weekend. It will take place on the church green in front of the First Congregational Church.

You can see people setting up tables and chairs underneath tents for the event which takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Luckily for the festival, the weather looks like it will cooperate. Saturday will be slightly warmer than 75 degrees and also holds a chance for a quick shower. Once Sunday hits, there will be a dramatic temperature increase across the state as a heat wave moves in. Humidity will also be a factor throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Fred played some kids games against some children at the festival while other people set up.

Fred met Lucky the therapy horse at the festival.

News 8’s audience development director Vanessa took an opportunity to ride Lucky.

Fred learned about the history of the festival, as well.

For all of you strawberry dessert lovers, the festival will feature strawberries in various types of desserts such as chocolate covered strawberries and strawberry shortcakes.

The festival expects to serve 1,200 strawberry shortcakes.

For more information on the event, you can click here.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s