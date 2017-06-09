Fridays with Fred: Strawberry Festival in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s edition of Fridays with Fred, Fred previews the 80th annual Strawberry Festival that is taking place in Cheshire this weekend. It will take place on the church green in front of the First Congregational Church.

You can see people setting up tables and chairs underneath tents for the event which takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Luckily for the festival, the weather looks like it will cooperate. Saturday will be slightly warmer than 75 degrees and also holds a chance for a quick shower. Once Sunday hits, there will be a dramatic temperature increase across the state as a heat wave moves in. Humidity will also be a factor throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Fred played some kids games against some children at the festival while other people set up.

Fred met Lucky the therapy horse at the festival.

News 8’s audience development director Vanessa took an opportunity to ride Lucky.

Fred learned about the history of the festival, as well.

For all of you strawberry dessert lovers, the festival will feature strawberries in various types of desserts such as chocolate covered strawberries and strawberry shortcakes.

The festival expects to serve 1,200 strawberry shortcakes.

For more information on the event, you can click here.