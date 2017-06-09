Getting warmer this weekend. Heat wave ahead?

Quiet weather this evening but can’t rule out a morning shower on Saturday. A few pop showers/storms are possible again during Saturday afternoon as the temperature heats up! By Sunday, much of Connecticut will see temperatures around 90 degrees! The heat continues in the extended forecast with mostly dry weather also. The grass will be growing quickly in this forecast! Cooler and less humid weather arrives for Wednesday.

We have a heatwave in the forecast. Here’s what you need to know!

Tonight: Mainly clear with lows 55 to 60. Can’t rule out a few showers around daybreak.

Saturday: A morning shower but quickly clearing. Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s. A quick shower/thunderstorm possible but not much. A little more humidity too.

Sunday: Sunny, humid and hot with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. Temps in the 90s but cooler near the water.

Tuesday: Hazy, hot and humid yet again. Could be the last day of a heatwave with another day at 90 degrees. Showers and thunder at night.

Wednesday: Early shower/storm then clearing with sunshine and low humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Thursday: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Looking good with highs in the 80s and a bit humid.