Gil on the Go: Guilford Lakes Elementary School

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In this week’s Gil on the Go, Storm Team 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons checked out Guilford Lakes Elementary School to chat about the weather with the students.

The high for Friday will be around 75 degrees with a chance for a spot shower or two. Saturday is slightly warmer and also holds a chance for a quick shower. Once Sunday hits, there will be a dramatic temperature increase across the state as a heat wave moves in. Humidity will also be a factor throughout the weekend and into early next week.

Gil has the full forecast and talked to some of the students about the weather in the videos above.