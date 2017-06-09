Hamden arsonist sentenced to 70 years in prison

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The man who was found guilty of setting a home on fire and killing its occupant in 2015 will be behind bars.

On Friday, Benjamin Carpenter was sentenced in New Haven Superior Court to 70 years in prison.

Related Content: Hamden murder suspect found guilty

In April, Carpenter was found guilty of murder and arson for an incident in 2015 resulting in the death of 45-year-old Jennifer Antonier.

Related Content: Man arrested for murdering Hamden woman

Antonier was found dead in her burning home on Lilac Avenue on Dec. 26, 2015. Court documents revealed her body was found on the second floor with cuts to her neck and other injuries. Investigators concluded she was killed before the fire started.