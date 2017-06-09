Healthy summer snacks for the kids

(WTNH)-Healthy snacks for the whole family that you can make in minutes in your blender. April Godfrey who is a holistic health and wellness coach, appeared on CT Style with some ideas. For more ideas, check out her blog.

Almond Joy Freezer Bites
1/2 cup raw almonds or cashews
1/4 cup almond butter
8-10 medjool dates
1 tsp vanilla (or 1/4-1/2 tsp ground vanilla bean powder, hands down my favorite!)
¼ cup plant based protein powder
2 tbsp chia seeds
1-2 tbsp maple syrup (I have used 1 and 2, both options are great, it just depends how
sweet you would like it)
1 1/2 tbsp cacao powder
1 tbsp room temperature coconut oil
shredded coconut for rolling
– Place all ingredients except for the shredded coconut and blend it… A lot! Scrape down
the sides and blend again as needed, it will take a few minutes but definitely worth the
blending time :o)
– Roll into one inch balls
– Roll through the shredded coconut and put in the freezer for at least 30 minutes
– Enjoy!

“They Will Never Now” Blueberry Blast Smoothie
2 cups of your favourite nut milk or coconut milk
2 cups of Blueberries
1 Frozen banana
A large handful of fresh spinach
1 Tbsp ground flax seed
Ice cubes if needed
-Place all of the ingredients in the blender and blend away!
-Makes 2-3 servings depending on the size
– Put the leftover smoothie into popsicle molds and pop in the freezer for a super healthy anytime
snack!

 

