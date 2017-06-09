Healthy summer snacks for the kids

(WTNH)-Healthy snacks for the whole family that you can make in minutes in your blender. April Godfrey who is a holistic health and wellness coach, appeared on CT Style with some ideas. For more ideas, check out her blog.

Almond Joy Freezer Bites

1/2 cup raw almonds or cashews

1/4 cup almond butter

8-10 medjool dates

1 tsp vanilla (or 1/4-1/2 tsp ground vanilla bean powder, hands down my favorite!)

¼ cup plant based protein powder

2 tbsp chia seeds

1-2 tbsp maple syrup (I have used 1 and 2, both options are great, it just depends how

sweet you would like it)

1 1/2 tbsp cacao powder

1 tbsp room temperature coconut oil

shredded coconut for rolling

– Place all ingredients except for the shredded coconut and blend it… A lot! Scrape down

the sides and blend again as needed, it will take a few minutes but definitely worth the

blending time :o)

– Roll into one inch balls

– Roll through the shredded coconut and put in the freezer for at least 30 minutes

– Enjoy!

“They Will Never Now” Blueberry Blast Smoothie

2 cups of your favourite nut milk or coconut milk

2 cups of Blueberries

1 Frozen banana

A large handful of fresh spinach

1 Tbsp ground flax seed

Ice cubes if needed

-Place all of the ingredients in the blender and blend away!

-Makes 2-3 servings depending on the size

– Put the leftover smoothie into popsicle molds and pop in the freezer for a super healthy anytime

snack!