CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Heavy police presence has been spotted on a dead-end road in Canton on Friday night.

There are multiple police cars on Collins View Road.

The State Police Major Crimes Unit has also arrived to Collins View Road.

It is unclear why the State Police Major Crimes Unit was called there. There is no word on what happened or why police are there.

News 8 has a crew at the scene and we will update this story as details become available.