Hot weather can lead to medical emergencies

WTNH.com Web Staff Published:
(WTNH) — The hot weather is on the way, and humidity often comes along with it.

According to doctors, those steaming temperatures can result in heat-related illnesses. These illnesses can then lead to medical emergencies.

“You don’t want to ignore the signs and symptoms of a heat emergency,” cautioned Dr. Tom Waters of the Cleveland Clinic. “…If you notice that you’re feeling nauseous, you have a headache, you’re feeling a little dizzy or lightheaded, or you notice that a loved one who’s been exposed to the heat is feeling that way, you want to get them out of the heat as soon as possible, because you don’t want it to progress to full-blown heat stroke.”

In cases of heat stroke, doctors say the body’s organs can shut down from overheating.

When you go outside in sweltering conditions, it’s important to stay hydrated with water or with an electrolyte solution.

