I-84 in Hartford closed after school bus fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus fire has closed the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Hartford on Friday afternoon.
According to State Police, all lanes of I-84 eastbound at exit 49 are blocked after a school bus caught fire.
Officials say there were no injuries reported.
#CTtraffic: I84 eb x49 Hartford lanes blocked for no injury school bus fire.
— CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 9, 2017
There is no word on how long the highway will be closed for.
There is also no word on what caused the fire.
