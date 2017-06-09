I-84 in Hartford closed after school bus fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A school bus fire has closed the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Hartford on Friday afternoon.

According to State Police, all lanes of I-84 eastbound at exit 49 are blocked after a school bus caught fire.

Officials say there were no injuries reported.

#CTtraffic: I84 eb x49 Hartford lanes blocked for no injury school bus fire. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 9, 2017

There is no word on how long the highway will be closed for.

There is also no word on what caused the fire.

News 8 will update this story as details become available.