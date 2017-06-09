Jerry Seinfeld sets the record straight on that awkward Kesha encounter

Jerry Seinfeld
FILE - This Nov. 1, 2016, file photo, shows Jerry Seinfeld performing at Stand Up For Heroes in New York. Video shows pop singer Kesha interrupting an interview Seinfeld was doing an interview with a local news reporter ahead of the “Night of Laughter & Song” event at the Kennedy Center Monday, June 5, 2017. The singer wanted a hug from the comedian, but Seinfeld repeatedly declined, backing off and telling her, “no thanks.” (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — It’s all good between Jerry Seinfeld and Kesha, you guys.

The comic talked to “Extra’s” AJ Calloway Thursday about his awkward exchange with the singer in which he denied her a hug. A video of the encounter made headlines and went viral earlier this week.

Seinfeld said it wasn’t personal, he simply doesn’t hug strangers.

“When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality,” Seinfeld said. “I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere.”

The pair ran into each on the same red carpet on Monday when Kesha approached Seinfeld, expressed her fandom and asked for a hug.
The star denied her three times and even stepped away from her when she tried to touch him.

Seinfeld told Extra he was thrown off a bit as he was in the middle of an interview when Kesha approached him.

“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star,” he said. “I don’t know everyone.”

“Hug is not first moment of a human, two humans,” he added. “I never did that.”

He said he talked to the singer later at the event and they laughed about the whole thing.

For the record, Seinfeld said Kesha still never got her hug.

