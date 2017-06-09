Licensing of school under scrunity after sex abuse verdict

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Jewish boarding school’s licensing is under scrutiny by Connecticut officials after it was ordered to pay $20 million in a lawsuit accusing its founding rabbi of sexually abusing a student.

Officials say Yeshiva of New Haven apparently has been operating without the proper state credentials for several years. The Department of Children and Families is warning the school it could face court action if it doesn’t obtain required state approvals.

The school and Rabbi Daniel Greer were ordered to pay $20 million after a jury verdict last month in a lawsuit by a former student who says Greer sexually abused him while he attended the school from 2001 to 2005.

Greer denies the allegations and has not been criminally charged.

Greer and school lawyers did not return messages Friday.

