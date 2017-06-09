Man admits to buying 2 classic cars with bad checks

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is heading to prison for buying a pair of classic cars with bad checks.

The Day reports (http://bit.ly/2sb1GNJ ) that 64-year-old Steven Shapiro, formerly of Southbury, pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree larceny Thursday. Shapiro faces up to five years in prison along with five years’ probation.

Police say Shapiro was acting as a broker for a business called International Motorcars and International Motor Car Classics when he purchased a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette along with a 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport with bad checks in 2015.

Shapiro’s plea agreement allows him to argue for a reduced sentence if he can repay $60,000 owed to the victims.