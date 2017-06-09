Man found dead in burning SUV in Bridgeport had been shot

Related Coverage Police: Body of man found in burning car in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a man found dead inside a burned out SUV in Bridgeport earlier this week died from a gunshot wound.

Firefighters responded to a report of a burning vehicle at about around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters found a dead man in the front passenger seat.

City spokeswoman Rowena White says the man, identified as 28-year-old Jason Nieves, of Bridgeport, had been shot and police have launched a homicide investigation.

The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Meriden.

No arrests have been announced.

The death was the city’s 13th homicide of the year.

