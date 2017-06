HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For the second straight day, a naked man had to be chased down by police.

This time, the incident took place in Hartford on Friday. The man was arrested in front of a 7-Eleven following a brief pursuit.

According to police, the man caused several minor accidents during the chase which culminated in front of the convenience store.

He was arrested on drug charges.

There are no further details at this time.