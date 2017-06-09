New Haven residents say gun violence is out of control

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People on Sherman Parkway are reacting after a man was shot in the leg this morning while sitting inside his apartment.

Police said shots were fired through the ceiling from the third floor striking 28-year-old Tyler Smith. A neighbor told News 8, “They could have hit somebody’s kid. They could have hit something that blew up the whole house. I’ve got kids. So imagine if that was me and my kids, and my kids got shot and died.”

The shooting happened right next door to a daycare, and that has residents concerned.

One neighborhood man said, “That’s wrong. That’s wrong. No matter if it’s in front of a daycare or in front of a high school.”

Those who work at the daycare feel uneasy. A neighbor said, “It’s concerning. I cannot tell you more than that.”

Desmond Wilkes said, “Now that could of been dangerous. Could of been early day. Could have been kids in there. could of been something happening. Gun shots go out and kids get hit. that could have possibly happened.”

Marcus Paca has been a community activist for over 20 years. He is running for mayor of New Haven. He says gun violence in the city is out of control.

“I’m really scared for New Haven right now and I think that we need stronger leadership that’s willing to have the tough conversations to hold our communities, to hold our elected officials, to hold our police accountable.”

Last week bullets traveled through a home on Greenwood Street striking 28-year-old Joshua Rivera. He was shot and killed playing a video game inside his home. People said they don’t even feel safe in their own space.

Wilkes added, “That’s dangerous not being safe in your own home. That’s pretty much dangerous.”

Paca added, “That is very concerning to me and it should be concerning to ever resident in the city of New Haven. When kids are the victims of gun violence or have the potential to be the victims of gun violence it’s a call to action for our communities to come together and say stop the violence. When you have funerals and young men dying and getting shot in their homes and in the streets then it is something that can no longer be ignored.”