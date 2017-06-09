Not too bad to start the weekend but the heat is ON!

Today ended up staying mostly dry across the state. If you have any plans for this evening, we’re looking at fabulous weather. Perfect for a walk our run outdoors! You can give your AC’s another break tonight with temperatures that are forecast to drop into the low to mid 50s! Saturday may start with clouds and a few showers but nothing incredibly heavy. As the sun gets higher in the sky during the morning, clouds will melt away and we’re looking at a mostly sunny afternoon.

That being said, as the temperature heats up during the afternoon. Pop showers and downpours will develop late afternoon into the evening. We’re not expecting anything severe at this point, but we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Saturday and then we really turn on the heat Sunday into Tuesday

Sunday Temperatures will soar into the 80s to near 90 with rising humidity. The sun will be out too. Wait to you see the full forecast. We’re expecting upper 80s to low 90s into the first half of next week. Big time heat is coming! Click here for the full forecast!

Have a great day!

–Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on facebook or twitter! Send me a message on social media, and I’ll get back to you!