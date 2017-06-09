Person stabbed in chest during domestic dispute in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A person was stabbed during a domestic dispute in New London on Friday night.

Police say at approximately 7:29 p.m., the New London Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a New London residence that stated that an individual had been stabbed during a domestic dispute. Police and members of the fire department were immediately dispatched to the residence.

When first responders arrived, they found an individual suffering from a stab wound to the chest area. The victim was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for medical care. One other individual was also transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for treatment. It is unclear what the second individual’s injuries were.

The victim was later transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for additional medical care.

Police have not released the identities of the people involved.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.