Pet of the Week: Miss Daisy

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a playful American Pit Bull Terrier mix named Miss Daisy.

Miss Daisy is very fun and loves to interact with toys. This sweet girl can sometimes be shy and demure.

The Friends of the New Haven Animal Shelter Inc. will be at an adoption event on Saturday, June 10th, at the Madison Green between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For more information on Miss Daisy, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.