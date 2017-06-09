Plainfield man accused of interfering with police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– A 19-year-old Plainfield man faces a court appearance later this month for allegedly interfering with police.

According to police, Jorge Roque got involved when officers were trying to serve a warrant on another person Thursday night. Police say the teenager tried to block officers from handcuffing the person who was in process of being taken into custody. Then, after Roque had been arrested and was in handcuffs, police say he tried to run back inside the residence.

He didn’t get very far and was quickly taken into custody. He now faces a charge of interfering with police.