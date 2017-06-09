Police: 1 person injured in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured in New Haven Friday morning.

Police say officers responded to Sherman Avenue and Goffe Street in New Haven in the early morning hours for reports of a shooting.

One person was injured after being shot in the leg. Their identity and condition are unknown at this time.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made or if there are any suspects at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

