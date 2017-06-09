Heavy delays on I-91 north after fatal dump truck crash in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are on scene of an accident on I-91 northbound in Wethersfield after a dump truck crashed into the embankment.

At approximately 3:55 a.m. Friday morning, a dump truck veered off of the road on I-91 northbound between exits 26 and 27. The fire department worked to extricate the operator, who was pronounced dead shorty after on scene.

State police confirming dump truck accident in #Wethersfield is deadly. — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) June 9, 2017

At this time, the right is closed to traffic.

It is unknown what caused the crash, but drivers are advised to avoid the area as crews investigate the scene.

Time to utilize those alternate routes if you take 91n into #Hartford pic.twitter.com/BBsLxEIyhk — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) June 9, 2017

Drivers should also expect delays in the area.