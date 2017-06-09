Police investigate possible burglary at New Haven store

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH/ Kent Pierce)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a possible smash and grab burglary at a New Haven store Friday morning.

Police were on the scene of Eblens shoe store on Whalley Avenue after the glass door was found to be smashed in.

There is no word on if anything was taken from the store.

News 8 is on the scene working to gather more information. Check back for more updates.

