Police investigate possible burglary at New Haven store

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating a possible smash and grab burglary at a New Haven store Friday morning.

Police were on the scene of Eblens shoe store on Whalley Avenue after the glass door was found to be smashed in.

Busy morning for #NewHaven police. That’s a smashed in window at the Ellen’s store on Whalley Ave., probable smash & grab. pic.twitter.com/LYIgNBxoDg — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) June 9, 2017

There is no word on if anything was taken from the store.

