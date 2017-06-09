Power line fire leaves 3,000 without electricity

VERNON, Conn. (AP) — Police say a power line fire left more than 3,000 people without power in Connecticut.

The fire started Thursday evening, where it spread to the lawn of a vacant home in Vernon. The Vernon Fire Department extinguished the blaze, and they report no property damage.

The outage caused traffic delays, as lights were out on Route 30 and Route 31.

Eversource Energy says power was completely restored to residents shortly before 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 The Associatted Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.