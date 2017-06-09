President Trump fires back after James Comey testimony

WASHINGTON (WTNH) — One day after fired FBI Director James Comey accused him of lying, President Trump fired back.

President Trump held a news conference alongside Romanian President Klaus Iohannis from the White House Rose Garden on Friday.

Related Content: Trump calls Comey a ‘leaker,’ feels ‘vindication’ after Comey hearing

President Trump said he would be “one hundred percent” willing to testify under oath about his conversations with Comey. The president also denied asking Comey to back off the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“No collusion, no obstruction he’s a leaker. But we want to get back to running our great country,” said President Trump.

The president was also asked about the possibility of recording his conversations with Comey. He responded that he would have more to say about that in the very near future.