Prosecutor: Police justified in killing robbery suspect

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut prosecutor has ruled that two state troopers were justified when they fatally shot a bank robbery suspect in a motel room two years ago.

Tolland State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky on Friday cleared troopers Daniel McCarthy and Carson Konow of any wrongdoing in the October 2015 death of Richard Love in Old Saybrook.

Authorities said that when Love barricaded himself in the motel room, he was a suspect in three Connecticut bank robberies in East Lyme, Stonington and Norwich, and another in Richmond, Rhode Island.

Gedansky said McCarthy and Konow were forced to defend themselves when Love pointed a gun at them. Four of the five shots fired by the troopers struck Love, who had earlier shot himself in the chin.

Love was pronounced dead at the scene.

