Report It Recap: June 9, 2017

(WTNH) — Let’s just take a moment to acknowledge that after days of gray, rainy weather we are finally enjoying some sun. The sky is perfect for a hot air balloon ride, if you’re into that kind of thing.

Speaking of up in the air, check out this water main break. It happened over the weekend in Milford. The water shooting up like a geyser. Many of you caught it all on video. As a reminder, any time you see news happening, be sure to get video or take a picture and send it to us.

Some pretty cool animal pics came in this week. These eggs should hatch any day now, while this turtle is going nowhere fast. Birds are enjoying time on or by the water. This owl in Oxford does give a hoot. Trust me, I checked. This cat and woodchuck in West Haven are on their way to becoming the best of friends.

There are only a couple more weeks left of school. Many students are celebrating their proms. Others are celebrating dad. Don’t forget Father’s Day is coming up.

Sarah in New Haven wishing her mom Donna, in Bristol, the happiest of happy birthdays. I hear she’s a great lady. Betty is celebrating her 90th, while Esther in North Haven is turning 100. Happy Birthday!

Some members of the Connecticut Basketball Academy League got to meet their hero, Rebecca Lobo. The choral director at Branford High School is retiring after more than 30 years. She got a surprise send-off concert from some pretty talented students. Dressed to impress: check out these guys and gals celebrating the Arts Ball in Old Lyme. While the team from Essex Financial took part in a Habitat for Humanity build in Hamden.

Finally, I leave you with Spiderman at the bus stop in New Haven. I think we’re done here. Keep sending in your pictures!