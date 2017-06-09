Route 5 in East Windsor closed after car crashes into utility pole

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor Police are saying the Route 5 between Thompson Road and South Water Street is closed due to a car accident.

Police say that Thursday night at approximately 8:00 p.m. one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a utility pole.

Eversource and Frontier crews are working to replace the utility pole. One lane is expected to be open for the morning commute.

