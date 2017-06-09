Route 5 in East Windsor closed after car crashes into utility pole

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - East Windsor police cruiser (Photo: Twitter/EastWindsorPD)

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — East Windsor Police are saying the Route 5 between Thompson Road and South Water Street is closed due to a car accident.

Police say that Thursday night at approximately 8:00 p.m. one person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after crashing into a utility pole.

Eversource and Frontier crews are working to replace the utility pole. One lane is expected to be open for the morning commute.

News 8 will provide you with updates as they are available. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s