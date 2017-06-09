Sen. Blumenthal to call on Sessions and Rosenstein to testify

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal plans on calling General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Following Former F.B.I. Director James Comey‘s bombshell testimony, Senator Blumenthal will call on General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to testify next.

Sessions elected to rescue himself from the Russian probe investigation into the 2016 presidential election. Comey noted that the F.B.I expected Sessions would recuse himself.

Senator Blumenthal will head to the State Capitol at 11:00 a.m. Friday morning, where he will talk about the next steps after Comey’s testimony.

 

