Some Milford residents upset over funds being used for Silver Sands

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Silver Sands State Park in Milford could be seeing some updates in the near future.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the park, which sees 250,000 visitors each year could use some upgrades.

“We’ve proposed a modest project to build bathrooms, showers and a little snack bar to make for a better beach experience,” Dennis Schain, DEEP Director of Communications said.

The ten million dollar project has been in the works for years. Some local residents and politicians tried to stop it at the state level. It passed in the house and not in the senate.

“Everybody that lives here and everybody I talk to is kind of against it. We like the beach the way it is,” Laura Duscick, a Milford resident said.

Residents say the money could be better spent on things like education and improvements to infrastructure. Other visitors say the money should be invested here.

“Spend the money on the beach. Have people come outside more, get out of the house, enjoy the beautiful weather,” Nyjae Abraham said.

Justin Townsend agreed. “I think a snack shed would be perfect for over here. It would be a nice accomodation for the people around.”

While many agree with some of the changes, a plan to add a front gate and charge an entrance fee is falling flat with most.

“A lot of people don’t wanna pay for parking. I think that would not be a good idea” Abraham added.

DEEP said they scaled the project back to accomodate concerns. The next step is to see if their plans are approved by the state bond commission.

“So we’ve listened, we’ve been responsive, we’re ready to move forward with a project that’s going to inprove public sanitation and improve the beach experience for families at Silver Sands,” Schain said.

DEEP said this is a top priority project. They’re hoping to get it before the state bond commission as soon as possible, but again, no green light just yet on this project.