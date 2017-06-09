Toby the missing Tortoise is reunited with 2-year-old owner

By Published: Updated:
(WTNH / Report-It / Dawm66)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The search for a 2-year-old’s missing tortoise has come to a happy end.

On Friday night, we received a Report-It photo from Nicolas Melendez’s dad saying Toby the tortoise had been reunited with his 2-year-old after escaping in Waterbury two weeks ago. The Report-It said that a man named Troy found Toby and brought him back home.

Related Content: The search for a toddler’s turtle in Waterbury

Toby’s search generated quite the buzz on social media. Family friends made fliers and posted them on Facebook and around town. Some residents even went out on searches to try and find Toby themselves.

Where Toby traveled to remains a mystery.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s