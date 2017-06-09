Toby the missing Tortoise is reunited with 2-year-old owner

Related Coverage The search for a toddler’s turtle in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The search for a 2-year-old’s missing tortoise has come to a happy end.

On Friday night, we received a Report-It photo from Nicolas Melendez’s dad saying Toby the tortoise had been reunited with his 2-year-old after escaping in Waterbury two weeks ago. The Report-It said that a man named Troy found Toby and brought him back home.

Toby’s search generated quite the buzz on social media. Family friends made fliers and posted them on Facebook and around town. Some residents even went out on searches to try and find Toby themselves.

Where Toby traveled to remains a mystery.