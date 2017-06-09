Up to 15 million Americans are potentially drinking tainted water

WTNH.com staff Published:
(WTNH / Tim Clune)

(WTNH) — You might want to take a close look at that glass of water.

It appears up to 15 million Americans may be drinking tainted water according to a study released by Northeastern University and the Environmental Working Group.

They say they found perfluorochemicals, or PFCs, in 162 drinking water systems across the United States.

PFCs are often used in products like cookware and waterproof clothing.

Manufacturers have claimed the dangerous PFCs are no longer used in these products.

The toxic chemicals are linked to health issues like cancer and weakened immune systems.

PFCs are not classified as a federally regulated water contaminant like lead or arsenic.

