WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man has been sentenced to 20 years for killing one man and wounding another in a fight over a girl.

Officials say 27-year-old Dario Rosado was sentenced on Friday in Waterbury Superior Court.

Rosado stabbed and killed 22-year-old Ricardo Medina and wounded his cousin in February of last year.

Police say Rosado stabbed the two because they were talking to his ex girlfriend who was the mother of his child.