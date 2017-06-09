Wesleyan president testifies at trial over closed fraternity

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — The president of Wesleyan University is testifying in a trial over the school’s revocation of a fraternity’s housing status.

Wesleyan President Michael Roth said Thursday that he shut down Delta Kappa Epsilon because he did not believe the local chapter was serious about a university requirement for fraternities to admit women.

The Hartford Courant reports Roth was expected to continue his testimony Friday.

The fraternity filed the lawsuit against the private liberal arts school in Middletown, Connecticut, in 2015.

Wesleyan gave notice in 2014 that it would require fraternities to become coed as part of a strategy to create a safer, more inclusive campus.

A fraternity alumnus testified that the chapter was at a disadvantage because the school gave only vague descriptions of what it meant by coeducational.

