West Hartford Police identify man killed in accident

- FILE - West Hartford police (WTNH)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police have identified the victim killed in a car accident Thursday night.

Police say, 22-year-old Hakeem Massiah of Bloomfield was killed in a one-car accident on Bloomfield Avenue.

Officials responded to the scene where they say the car was traveling north and left the roadway before striking a tree.

Authorities reported Massiah was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle.

According to police, the car was seen traveling at a high rate of speed. Officials say the car left a skid mark of over 400 feet before it struck the tree.

The West Hartford Police Department says the accident is still under investigation.

